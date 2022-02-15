CTET Result 2022 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in, here's how to check

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon.

According to the CTET December 2021 schedule available on the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in, the tentative date for the declaration of the result is February 15.

The 15th edition of CTET was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022.

It is noteworthy that the test was conducted in 20 languages across India and there were two papers. Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI toVIII.

CTET December 2021: How to check results?

Once CTET December 2021 results are declared, visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the home, click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your "Roll Number".

Your CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) for the latest updates.

