New Delhi: Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG application process has been reopened from today (May 27). The registration process will remain open till May 31, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed on Twitter. Kumar wrote, “We've decided to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open from 27 May to 31 May (up to 9 pm), in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG).” Candidates who have still not applied for CUET 2022 can register on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Earlier, the NTA had closed the CUET 2022 application process on May 22, 2022, while the correction window for the registration form opened on May 25, 2022.

In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open again from 27 to 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 PM). — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 27, 2022

CUET 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'Register'.

3. Enter the required credentials, log in and fill out the application form.

4. Upload the required documents.

5. Pay the application fee and submit the CUET registration form.

6. Download and take a printout for future needs.

Candidates must note that after May 31, 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.), no new registration, application submission, and no correction in particulars, would be allowed by the NTA under any circumstances, the NTA said in its notification. READ HERE.

Once NTA released the CUET 2022 admit cards, candidates will be able to download them from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. “The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” the official notification had said.

Notably, CUET UG 2022 exam date is yet to be announced. Candidates will be able to take admissions to 44 central universities and 18 other universities through CUET 2022.

For more updates on CUET UG 2022, candidates are advised to visit the website- nta.ac.in/cuetexam.