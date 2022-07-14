CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2022 till July 18. Candidates can now apply for the CUET PG 2022 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till 5 PM on July 18, 2022. Earlier, the registration process for CUET PG was scheduled to be concluded on July 10, however, the testing agency has decided to extend the application date till July 18.

The official notice, now available on nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in has asked candidates to carefully fill the application form and be careful with the particulars. No changes would be allowed in the application form once the correction window closes at 11:50 pm on July 22, 2022. ALSO READ: NEET UG exam 2022 postponed

CUET PG 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official site of CUET NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

- Once done, click on submit.

- Your application has been submitted.

- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Admit Card will be made available on the official website of NTA two weeks before the exam date. You will be informed through SMS and email when CUET Admit Card is available for download. Additional fee, as applicable for changes made, must also be paid within the time shared. In case fee is not paid, changes would not be registered.

Meanwhile, the registration window has been extended for another week for the ease of students. This is the fourth extension in the last date. NTA urges all to complete the application form at the earliest.