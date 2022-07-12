CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG Correction Window 2022 opens from today - July 12, 2022 as per the schedule released by National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates can edit their CUET PG application forms on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Correction Window 2022 will be available for candidates till July 14, 2022. Everyone is informed that they can edit their CUET PG forms till July 14 2022 (11:50 pm). After this, the facility would be withdrawn and no more changes will be allowed.

CUET PG 2022: Here is how you can edit the application

- Applicants must visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test - cuet.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2022 candidate's login link.

- Access your forms and make changes wherever necessary.

- Save and submit these changes and also print a copy of the form for future references.

No Confirmation on Exam Dates

Applicants are reminded that CUET PG 2022 exam dates have not been officially announced yet. However, it is likely that the exam will be held at the end of July 2022.