CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency will be closing the correction process for the CUET PG 2022 today, 24 August. Aspirants must note that today is the last date to pay the application fees. NTA opened the correction window on August 21 and it was closed yesterday, August 23 at 11:50 PM. However, candidates can submit any edits in their forms and submit the required fees today as well.

CUET PG 2022: Here is how to edit forms

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CUET-- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the link “Correction Window”.

Step 3: Edit your form and submit the application fees, if needed.

Step 4: Save the form and then download it.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on August 24, 2022,” states the official notice issued by NTA.

NTA is likely to release the CUET PG 2022 exam city slips this week, as per reports, most probably by August 26, 2022. It should be noted that official confirmation from NTA is awaited. NTA is all set to conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam in the month of September. As per the official notice, the CUET PG exam will be held from September 1 to 11, 2022. Nearly 3.57 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUET PG 2022 exam in 500 Cities across the country and in 13 Cities outside India.