CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 2 exam for day 1 will commence from today, August 4. The CUET entrance exam will be conducted in two slots. Candidates have to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of exam. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot 2 of CUET UG exam will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.

Mode of Examination

The examination will be held in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode.

CUET UG Exam: Exam Day Guidelines

- Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e. 2 hours before commencement of the examination.

- The aspirants need to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift and timings of test, venue of test as indicated on the CUET UG admit card.

- A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card and authorized Photo ID shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

- Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

CUET UG Exam 2022: Important Documents

- As per the Information Bulletin of CUET UG, Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Check the list of documents here.

- Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

- One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.

- Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E

- Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

- PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

The examination has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot.