Currency notes worth Rs 6,480 found scattered on street in Indore

Indore: Currency notes worth Rs 6,480 were seen scattered on the street in Indore's Hira Nagar. Soon after receiving the information, Station House Officer (SHO), Hira Nagar, Rajeev Singh Bhadoria seized the currency notes after getting them sanitised.

There is a fear of spread of coronavirus if one touches an infected paper, including a currency note.

"Someone's currency notes might have fallen or maybe someone has intentionally thrown them. The investigation is underway," said SHO Bhadoria.

The currency notes were in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 50 and Rs 20.