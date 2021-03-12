हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Cycle rally organised in Punjab's Amritsar to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence

The rally began at Jallianwala Bagh and concluded at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Company Bagh.

Cycle rally organised in Punjab&#039;s Amritsar to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence
Picture credit: ANI

Amritsar: A cycle rally was organised in Amritsar on Friday (March 12) to kick start celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence. Apart from the cycle rally, there will also be several other activities and events throughout the day.

"We are celebrating the country’s 75th year of independence. Throughout the year, several other competitions for essay-writing, painting and plantation drive will also take place to celebrate our freedom," said Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khera.

The rally began at Jallianwala Bagh and concluded at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Company Bagh. "We are taking out this cycle rally to celebrate our freedom. I felt proud to be able to participate in this event," Amarpreet Singh, a participant at the rally told news agency ANI.

Celebrations will also take place across other parts of the country. 

A ‘padyatra’ will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, lasting for 25 days, reenacting Gandhiji's historic march to Dandi in South Gujarat in 1930. 

In addition to this, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centers under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED have planned various activities to mark the occasion.

 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjabcycle rally75 years of India's IndependenceAmritsar
Next
Story

CBI summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin for questioning in coal scam on March 15

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Viral Video : Snow covered Forest range office in himachal