Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm': IMD

New Delhi: Cyclone Amphan, that has been circling over the Bay of Bengal for more than 56 hours now, by Sunday (May 17, 2020) evening moved northwards with a speed of 9 km/h and is very likely to intensify further into an "Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm" in the next 24 hours.

The MeT department said, "It is very likely to move nearly northwards slowly during next 12 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) by May 20 afternoon/evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm."

In Odisha, Amphan is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in some parts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts, while moderate rainfall will lash other coastal areas Monday onwards.

Arrangements have been made in Odisha to shift around 11 lakh people from vulnerable areas to safe places. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service personnel have been sent to the districts.

At least 17 NDRF teams have been sent to several districts in Odisha and West Bengal to deal with the approaching cyclone. One team of NDRF consists of around 45 personnel.

The Odisha government ha earlier predicted that around seven lakh people in 649 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected due to the cyclone Amphan. CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people not to panic and cooperate with the administration.