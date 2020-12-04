Cyclone Burevi to cross Tamil Nadu as deep depression today; Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts, international airport shut

KOCHI: Cyclone Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and will cross the Tamil Nadu coast on Friday (December 4) morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

The IMD had earlier predicted that Cyclone Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm. Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification. The associated wind speed is about 55-65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph, it added.

The IMD has already issued a red alert and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said south Tamil Nadu had received deficient rainfall and this weather system is expected to help reduce the gap.

Tamil Nadu and other parts of south India receive rain due to the northeast monsoon from October to December. The formation of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal during this period is also a common occurrence.

Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts, international airport shut

The Kerala government has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday as the state remains on high alert with heavy rains expected when cyclone Burevi makes landfall. A statement issued by the state government said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state. Over 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala, it said.

"A public holiday for all government offices including public sector undertakings has been declared for the five districts in the state," the statement said. It, however, said the disaster management authority and concerned services, emergency services and election-related services will function normally.

The international airport here will remain shut from 10 AM to 6 PM on December 4.

High-level meet between Kerala CM and representatives of armed forces, NDRF, others

In the wake of a high alert issued for Cyclone Burevi, a high-level meeting was held with representatives of armed forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various department heads, DGP and Chief Secretary, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. In the meeting, the situation was assessed and strategy was evaluated, Kerala Chief Minister informed.

Flight services suspended at Madurai airport; Tuticorin airport to remain shut on Friday

Flight services at Madurai airport have been suspended till 12 pm tomorrow, in the wake of cyclone Burevi. Tuticorin airport will be closed on Friday. On the other hand, the government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed on Friday due to continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Burevi, as per an official order.

