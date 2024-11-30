Cyclone Fengal Tracker: Landfall Expected This Evening; Red Alert For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Schools Closed, Flights Cancelled | Latest Updates

Cyclone Fengal: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alert for parts of southern states as cyclone Fengal’s expected hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Authorities have warned of heavy rainfall and urged precautionary measures in vulnerable regions. Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka are the regions expected to witness heavy to extreme rainfall. The government has advised people to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The cyclone is moving west-northwest and is likely to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon. It is expected to hit as a cyclonic storm with wind speeding up to 70-80 km/h, with gusts reaching to 90 km/h, according to weather officials.

Coastal districts, especially around the landfall point between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, are expected to face the most impact. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM, with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several areas.

Ananda Das, Head of the Cyclonic Division at the IMD, confirmed the cyclone's intensification. “As per the latest observation, it has turned into a cyclonic storm. It will intensify slightly more and then make landfall,” he told ANI. “The landfall is tomorrow evening on the coast of Tamil Nadu,” Das added.

Cyclone Fengal Tracker For Puducherry, Tamil Nadu: 10 LIVE Updates

The IMD reported that Cyclone Fengal, currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has been moving slowly north-northwest at 7 km/h in the past six hours. As of 11:30 PM on November 29, the cyclone was located about 360 km north of Trincomalee, 230 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam, 210 km east of Puducherry, and 210 km southeast of Chennai. It continues to approach the Tamil Nadu coast. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors as Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon. Schools and colleges here will remain closed on Saturday, officials announced. The Puducherry Fisheries Department has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. Fishermen have also been instructed to move their boats and equipment to higher ground to avoid damage from the storm. Authorities have deployed boats, generators, motor pumps, and other essential equipment in key districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. NDRF and state disaster teams are on standby in these areas to handle emergencies. A total of 471 people from 164 families have been moved to six relief centers in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts as a precautionary measure. For Tamil Nadu, heavy rains are expected in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts. Schools and colleges in these areas will remain closed on Saturday, along with Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts, which are also expected to face strong winds and heavy rainfall. IT companies in Tamil Nadu have been advised to allow employees to work from home, while public transport on East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will be suspended on Saturday afternoon. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNDMA) has urged people to stay away from beaches, amusement parks, and public events. Residents in coastal and low-lying areas are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) warned against standing or parking vehicles under trees during heavy rains. To manage the situation, the GCC has deployed 28,000 workers to assist with rain relief efforts, with an extra 10 workers assigned to each of the 200 wards to handle rain-related issues. These workers will assist with food distribution and rescue operations. Volunteers have also been mobilized to stay in constant contact with the civic body. Additionally, 36 boats are on standby for emergency use.

