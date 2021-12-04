Cyclone Jawad: Indian Navy ramps up rescue operations, Odisha shuts schools ahead of landfall

New Delhi: As Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (December 4, 2021), the Indian Navy said that it has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimise damages.

As depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify as Cyclonic Storm, `Jawad` and moving North Westerly direction and is likely to cross the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday, Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm.

"Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge at Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone `Jawad` and is in constant liaison with the State Administrations for rendering assistance as required," the Navy said in a release.

Additionally, as part of the relief and rescue operations, the Indian Navy said 13 flood relief teams (FRT) and four diving teams are kept on standby to be deployed for assisting in the rescue and relief operations.

"Four ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along with the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast," the release read.

Over 54 thousand people evacuated in Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts. The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam. Additionally, the government has set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls.

Earlier, on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, Cyclone Jawad "is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning."

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.

Schools shut in 19 districts of Odisha

On the other hand, the Odisha government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts of the state. As per the order from the School and Mass Education Department, all government, aided, and private schools affiliated with the department in 19 districts of Odisha will be closed for December 4 in view of cyclone `Jawad`.

The 19 districts wherein the schools would be closed are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, and Mayurbhanj. According to the order, if there is any "exam schedule planned earlier", it "may be conducted with utmost care under supervision".

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in all the above districts under reference or in isolated places. The students should not come to school. However, if there is any exam schedule planned earlier, it may be conducted with utmost care under the supervision of the District administration," the order read.

UGC-NET exam postponed in Odisha, Andhra

The National Testing Agency has postponed its University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for December 5 in both the states. "Due to red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone Jawad for December 4, 2021, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination to be held on December 5, 2021, has been rescheduled," NTA said in its notification.

However, the exam scheduled would be unaffected for other states. As per the NTA, it would upload a revised datasheet for rescheduled examination later.

