Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exam rescheduled in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

New Delhi: UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examinations, which was scheduled to be held on December 5, has been rescheduled in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in view of Cyclone Jawad, ANI reported. A revised datasheet for rescheduled examination will be released later.

This comes on the heels of a red alert issued by these states due to the warning related to Cyclone Jawad, which is likely to hit coastal regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The cyclone is likely to hit Puri on Sunday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department’s prediction.

Apart from that, the entrance exam for MBA (IB) 2022-24 of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, which was also scheduled to be held on December 5, has been postponed in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam (Andhra), Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Cuttack (Odisha) and Kolkata, Durgapur (WB), reported ANI.

The revised date of the entrance exam will be announced soon.

The Cabinet Secretary of India on Friday chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review the preparations of the state and central agencies ahead of Cyclone Jawad.

Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have also been deployed in the affected areas.

