Cyclone Mandous IMD Alert: 'DARE NOT try this during LANDFALL', Chennai Municipal Corporation issues BIG warning

Cyclone Mandous, which has formed in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall near Mamallapuram between Puducherry and Sriharikota at midnight today, causing heavy rains in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Mandous, which is currently located at a distance of 320 km from Chennai, is moving in the northwest direction at a speed of 12 km per hour.

Buses Cancelled

It has been announced that Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses will not operate tonight due to the reverberations of Cyclone Mandous. However, the All Omni Bus Owners Association President announced that Omni buses will operate as usual tonight. He said, "Since it is already booked and it is the weekend, it has been decided to run the buses. The transport department has said that only the coastal areas, which are the most vulnerable areas, will not operate buses."

Water Released from 3 Lakes

Due to rains, surplus water of 100 cubic feet each has been released from 3 lakes, namely Sembarambakkam, Puzhal and Bundi. The Tamil Nadu government has issued a warning to avoid taking selfies near water bodies and in the open areas during strong winds.

Warning: Chennai Municipal Corporation

Chennai Municipal Corporation has issued a warning not to stand near trees and electric poles as Cyclone Mandous is expected to make landfall tonight. Cyclone Mandous is making landfall near Mamallapuram at midnight today. As a result, a heavy rain warning has been issued for the districts adjacent to Chennai. 10 houses collapsed due to storm surge near Marakanam due to the echo of Cyclone Mandous. A red alert has been issued for Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Puduvai for very heavy rains for the next few hours.

The people of the area are scared as the sea has entered the Thoothukudi beach road up to a distance of about 30 feet. Due to the echo of storm Mandous, sea waves rose up to 15 feet in Chandrapadi village of Mayiladuthurai district. People have been severely affected by sea water entering their homes. Chennai Traffic Police has also advised motorists to travel only for essential reasons due to the heavy rains due to Cyclone Mandous.