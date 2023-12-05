Cyclone Michaung: Chennai Death Toll Now At Eight, Landfall At Andhra Likely At Noon

Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' has left Chennai waterlogged and part from destruction of properties, it has also claimed several lives. So far, the death toll has been counted at eight. Even on Tuesday, multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the Tamil Nadu capital. The cyclone is all set to make landfall near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh today at noon. Two years after Cyclone Gulab, which made landfall in September 2021, Michaung will be the first to cross the coast.

According to the reports, of the eight dead, two were electrocuted and one died when a tree fell on them in the upscale Besant Nagar. Five people died of rain-related incidents. "A dead body of an unidentified man aged about 70 years who was found dead at the platform near the Vaidyanathan flyover, Padmanaban (M/50), Senthurai, Natluun, Dindigul district was electrocuted and died at loan square road, Murugan (M/35), died by fallen tree on himself at Besant Nagar, a dead body of an unidentified woman aged about 60 years was found dead at Foreshore Estate Bus Depot, Ganesan (M/70 years) of Thuraipakkam was electrocuted while walking on the road near his house," Tamil Nadu police was quoted by ANI. "Dharath (M/53 years) died due to a compound wall collapse at Ellaiamman Boyd Street, Sehlim (M/50), was found dead in the rainwater inside the School campus, Mirajul Islam (M/19) of Assam State, who stayed at Kotturpuram Corporation School relief Centre died due to epilepsy today," the police added.

The bridge in the Nerkundram area is surrounded by water overflowing from the Koovam River. Due to the release of water from the Chembarambakkam Lake Madha Engineering College near Chembarambakkam was partially submerged. Water reached nearly neck level and people struggled to walk.

Meanwhile, nearly 900 people residing in villages along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh have been evacuated to safety. According to a report in PTI, Bapatla district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal told the news agency that people living in thatched houses in the region have been evacuated. He said 21 cyclone shelters have been set up, even as 10 trees got uprooted and 12 bridges and culverts are overflowing in the district.

‘Michaung’ is expected to cross with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and also gusting to up to 110 kmph. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gales in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. It also forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

The Chennai Airport meanwhile has resumed operations after being temporarily shut down due to heavy rains that caused flooding and waterlogging on the runways.