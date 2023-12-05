Cyclone Michaung To Make Landfall In Andhra Today, Moderate Rainfall Expected Across Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung, which threw life out of gear in several places in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, on Monday (December 4), is likely to make landfall on Tuesday, crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam in the form of a severe cyclonic storm, according to the weather department.

In a series of posts on X, on their official handle, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday posted, "Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of 5 Dec, 2023, about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 170 km north of Chennai, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam. As the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land." The IMD further stated, "Likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm." (sic)

Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Centre forecasted moderate rainfall, light thunderstorms and lightning in ten districts of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday morning. "Light thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. It is also very likely over isolated places in Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu," the Regional Centre stated in a release.

On Monday, the cyclone Michaung had created havoc in the Tamil Nadu capital. Several trees lay uprooted as strong winds swept the state and the daily lives of locals were impacted as they had to grapple with extensive waterlogging and allied woes in the southern state. In response to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, the Chennai airport authority had declared the closure of the airfield, and it will remain shut until 9 am on Tuesday. "Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions", said the Chennai airport authority in a post on 'X' on Monday.

Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall. Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded in the wake of the downpours while roads linking Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging. At least five people died in Chennai due to rain-related incidents. Of them, two died due to electrocution and one person died when a tree fell on them in Besant Nagar.

