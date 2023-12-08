Cyclone Michaung Impact: Chennai Remains Waterlogged, Schools In City Closed Today

Schools and colleges in Chennai are closed today (Friday, December 8) due to relief work in areas adversely affected by the rain. At least 20 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the city. As an impact of cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu capital has witnessed water logging in several parts of Chennai city. Cyclone Michaung brought with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives. It finally made landfall in Andhra Pradesh and subsequently weakened into a deep depression.

Briefing about the restoration work that is underway in Chennai after cyclone Michaung hit the city, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said that 9,000 officials from other districts are deployed for the relief work. "Work on water stagnation at 343 places is underway. Food packets are being distributed in the flood-affected areas. Other district workers like medical staff, fire service staff, EN staff, etc., have been called to work in Chennai for restoration. A total of 9,000 officials from other districts are also deployed for the relief work in Chennai," Meena said.

Meanwhile, the Central government has released in advance its share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu, the two states that bore the impact of the cyclonic storm Michaung.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in a post on 'X' said, "severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops."

The authorities have yet to quantify the exact loss caused by the submergence.

"To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM @narendramodi Ji directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd instalment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu," Shah posted. The Minister also mentioned that the centre had already released the first instalment of the same amount to both states. He further prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected.

The cyclone made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by intense rain and wind speeds up to 100 kmph, causing widespread devastation and affecting more than two crore people. The storm has claimed over a dozen lives so far. Thousands of ground-floor homes and vehicles remained submerged.

In Andhra, the cyclone wreaked havoc on thousands of acres of standing crops, primarily paddy. Around 10,000 people were evacuated.

The Tamil Nadu capital remained waterlogged due to the incessant downpour, with over 61,000 people seeking refuge in government-run shelters. Many others checked into service apartments and budget hotels due to shortages of water, essentials, and electricity.

Civil and military rescuers evacuated Chennai residents, including women, senior citizens, and pets. Army helicopters dropped food packets to affected areas.

(With ANI inputs)