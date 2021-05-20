Cyclone Tauktae induced heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi, city records coldest May since 1951

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) received 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, which is the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in over 35 years, leading to waterlogging in various parts of Delhi.

As per India Meteorological Department, the heavy rainfall in Delhi was an impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and western disturbance. The overnight rainfall has led to waterlogging in various parts of the national capital.

“The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday is a result of interaction between the remnant of the cyclonic storm "Tauktae" and a Western Disturbance,” the IMD said.

Delhi’s temperature also dipped to 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is 16 notches below normal and the lowest for May since 1951.

“The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 60 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm,” the IMD said.

"There has been more rain after 8:30 pm. So, the record has already been broken," said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting center.

"May remains generally dry. Normally, Delhi gets a maximum of 30 mm or 40 mm (24-hour rainfall) in this month. The rain lasts only an hour or less. But this is a completely different system coming from the Arabian Sea and meeting with a Western Disturbance. Because the feature is rarest, so crossing 60 mm is no surprise," he said.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour.

"Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" as a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded its air quality in the 'satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to rainfall and strong winds, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city had recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 78 on Wednesday. It was 93 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

