Cyclone Yaas: Depression weakens to low-pressure area over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Cyclone Yaas has weakened into a 'well-marked low-pressure' area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday (May 28).

“Depression (remnant of very severe cyclonic storm “YAAS”) over Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area lay over Bihar adjoining East UP at 0530 hrs today,” the IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall around 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha on Wednesday with heavy downpour, gusty winds pounding the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhubaneshwar, where he will hold a review meeting, and will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal, according to ANI.

At least four people reportedly lost their lives in Odisha and West Bengal as Cyclone Yaas hit the states.

As per PTI report, two persons were killed - one each in Keonjhar and Balasore- after trees fell on them. An elderly woman in Mayurbhanj reportedly died after her house collapsed. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said one crore people were affected in the state due to the cyclone. She informed that one person died "accidentally" when he had gone out fishing.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV