PM Narendra Modi to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today to review impact of Cyclone Yaas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (May 28, 2021) to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

This will be the first meeting between the CM Mamata Banerjee and the prime minister after the results for the West Bengal Assembly elections came out on May 2.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the damage caused due to cyclone Yaas. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said that Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the areas affected by the cyclone in two states.

PM Modi will first land in Bhubaneshwar, where he will hold a review meeting, and will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur, according to ANI.

Earlier, on Thursday, while addressing a press conference, West Bengal CM confirmed her meeting with the Prime Minister.

“The prime minister is coming to West Bengal on May 28. He will first go to Odisha and after that, he will visit Kalaikunda in West Midnapore via Digha in East Midnapore to assess the extent of damage, which happened due to cyclone Yaas. Later, he will meet me at Kalaikunda and after the meeting with the PM, I will go to Digha and on May 29. I will have an aerial survey in East Midnapore,” the CM Banerjee said.

“Before the meeting with PM Modi, I will have an aerial survey at Sandeshkhali and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas. Then, I will visit Sagar Island at South 24 Parganas to review the damage and devastation due to post Cyclone Yaas,” she added.

Cyclone Yaas, which made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday, barreled through coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters.

Mamata Banerjee also revealed that sectors like agriculture, electricity, fishery, animal husbandry and horticulture were the worst affected due to cyclone Yaas.

“The task force will assess the actual damage only after a field survey. Total 15 lakh people were evacuated and are presently at various shelter homes. More than one crore people were affected by cyclone Yaas,” she said.

“It is too early to share the total loss and damage, but the preliminary ground report suggests that movable and immovable loss worth Rs 15,000 crore occurred due to the cyclone. I have released a package of Rs 1,000 crore as an immediate relief for the affected people,” she added.

Lastly, West Bengal CM added that the state officials are doing everything in their power to provide people in the state with assistance and relief.