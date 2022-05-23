'Dal-Roti Nahin Khaunga', Navjot Singh Sidhu to get 'Special Diet' in hospital

Navjot Singh Sidhu spent two days in jail. But he did not intake anything from the first night of entering the jail. According to Patiala jail sources, he was given to eat dal-roti on Saturday. But the Congress leader refused to eat. He wasn't eating anything except his daily medicine. As a result, he was taken to Rajendra Hospital in Patiala on Monday morning. According to jail sources, he will undergo a physical examination at the hospital. A medical board has also been set up for this purpose. They will prepare Sidhu's diet chart.

A jail official said, "If the doctors have recommended a special food for Sidhu, he may be allowed to buy them from the jail canteen and eat them." The doctors of the medical board will prepare Sidhu's diet chart and report it to the local court in Patiala. Accordingly, the Congress leader will get food. His lawyer said, "Sidhu cannot eat sugar-rich foods like wheat, sugar, flour. He has to be given papaya, guava, double-toned milk and foods that do not contain sugar."

Punjab | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu brought to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala for a medical checkup. Details awaited. He was lodged in Patiala central jail on May 20th after Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment on him in the 1988 road rage case. pic.twitter.com/s0k5xBByd9 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

According to patiala jail sources, the Punjab Congress leader and former National cricketer has consumed the medicines that he has to take regularly as per the doctor's advice. But due to lack of food, he was taken to the hospital on Monday due to deteriorating health condition. Now we have to wait and see what the doctors advise him now.

Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to one year in jail in a road violence case. The former Punjab Congress president surrendered before a Patiala court on May 20.