DALIT ATROCITIES

Dalit family members shot dead in MP's Damoh, 2 injured; hunt for culprits

The accused, belonging to the same village, shot dead the 60-year-old Dalit man, his wife aged 58 and a 32-year-old son. His two other sons, aged 28 and 30, received injuries in the attack and were undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Oct 25, 2022

Also Read: Rajasthan SHOCKER! Dalit girl raped by man in Barmer government school-Read here

The police have registered a case against the six accused on the charge of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

Search was on for the absconding accused, he added.

