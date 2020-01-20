Daring women troopers, Dare Devil, of CRPF will be part of Republic Day Parade

Daring women troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will perform stunning stunts as they roll along the Rajpath on Republic Day. The CRPF Mahila Bikers comprising nine motorcycle-borne will be part of the 71st Republic Day Parade.

The CRPF Mahila Bike Team with the moniker ‘Dare Devils’ was raised in 2014 to showcase the valour and vibrancy, skill and thrill and grit and guts of its women personnel. Comprising of 65 members, the valiant women of the force have been demonstrating their daredevilryDaring women troopers, Dare Devil, of CRPF, will be part of Republic Day Parade on various occasions, which include recently concluded National Unity Day celebrations at Kevadiya, Gujarat, at India Gate during the CRPF Raising Day and RAF Anniversary at Ahmedabad Gujarat.

"It is always a great honour and a humbling experience to be part of the Republic Day. Having been adjudged the Best Marching Contingent in the Republic Day Parade last year, CRPF is all poised to be a proud participant in the march past this year too," said a spokesman.

The 71st Republic Day would be all the more special for CRPF as for the first time, its Mahila Bike team would be showcasing its aerobic frills and finesse on the grandeur-laced Rajpath. These include Pistol Position, Rifle Position, Beam Roll, Ladder Climbing, Pyramid, All round Defence etc.

The members are drawn from various parts of the country where they are posted and performing their assigned duties. The team is led by Inspector Sima Nag of the RAF.

The CRPF is the largest para-military force in the country tasked with the maintenance of internal security. Known for its bravery and sacrifice, it is the force with the maximum number of gallantry medals to its credit among all the CAPFs. It is also the force which raised the First Armed Mahila Battalion of not only India but of Asia. Presently the force has six Mahila Battalions which are deployed all over the country.

One of the Mahila members of the force has the rare distinction of being the recipient of Ashoka Chakra- the highest peace-time gallantry award for her courageous role in repulsing the attack on Parliament in December 2001. There are other lady officers who have received gallantry medals. Besides, a number of CRPF women have achieved marked distinctions including Padma Shree in various sports at the national and international events.