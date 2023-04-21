Days After Being Denied Ticket, Karnataka BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Gets Call From PM Modi

Electioneering is gaining momentum in poll-bound Karnataka. With nominations completed, the scrutiny of papers will take place today. The BJP has fielded many new faces this time and many senior leaders were dropped from the poll list. One of them is the senior BJP leader and sitting MLA K S Eshwarappa who was denied a ticket this time. The BJP even did not field his son from the seat. While many BJP leaders who were denied tickets quit the party, Eshwarappa supported the decision of the high command.

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a video call to the veteran leader. A video of the conversation was shared by the five-time MLA himself. Eshwarappa assured PM Modi that he will work hard to ensure that the party wins the election in the state. BJP has fielded Channabasappa from the Shivamogga seat. Channabasappa filed his papers in the presence of K S Eshwarappa.

#KarnatakaElections2023 | PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa.



(Source: KS Eshwarappa) pic.twitter.com/DxUn5bTVU3 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

Not Angry Over Ticket Denial, Says Eshwarappa

Reacting to the ticket denial, Eshwarappa on Thursday said, "I am not angry with BJP...Those who have left BJP have to be brought back to the party. We've to bring them back to BJP who are angry with our party and joined Congress. BJP will win and form a government with an absolute majority." Eshwarappa had also announced retirement from electoral politics.

BJP Candidate List

The BJP has carefully drafted its candidate list and that was seen as a major reason behind the delay in the release of the candidate names. While the BJP has denied tickets to many sitting MLAs and MLCs, it has fielded many doctors, IPS and IAS officers, Post Graduates, advocates, academicians, retired government employees, and social workers this time. There are 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly and the BJP is contesting on all seats.

Nominations, Scrutiny And Voting

A total of 3,632 candidates have filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. Since many candidates have filed multiple nominations to avoid rejection, a total of 5,102 papers were filed when nominations were closed on April 20. The state election commission will scrutinise the documents today. The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Voting for the single-phase election in the state will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.