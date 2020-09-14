Days after India, China foreign ministers talks in Moscow, situation remains unchanged at LAC

Days after Indian and Chinese foreign ministers met on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Moscow, situation remains unchanged at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

A government source told WION that while situation remains "quiet" at the LAC, "no major movement has been seen by the Chinese troops". The source confirmed that build up by Chinese troops remains along the LAC.

The 5 point joint statement after the 2 hour long meet between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi called troops of both sides to continue "dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions." Asked if Foreign Minister-level level talks between the two countries yielded results, the source said, these are still "very early days".

It is expected that 6th Corp Commanders level meet between the two nations would take place soon and this meeting will decide the future action on the ground vis-a-vis disengagement. The date and time of the meet is still to be determined.

A statement released by Indian government about the Foreign Minister level talks said, "the final disposition of the troop deployment to their permanent posts and the phasing of the process is to be worked out by the military commanders."

The meeting between Jaishankar and Wang was the first in person meet between the two foreign ministers since the start of the border dispute between two countries over 100 days ago.