DDA gets 26k applications for housing scheme, application window to close soon

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Housing Scheme application window will end on February 16. The DDA plans to hold the draw of lots on March 3.

For its 1,354 flats that have been on sale under Housing Scheme 2021, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 26,365 applications so far. The applications were mostly in the high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories.

The DDA has received over 6,000 applications for its 1,011 HIG and MIG category flats, payments were given as well. A total of 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka and there are 757 two- and three-bedroom MIG flats.

Apart from the location of these flats, the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, two parking slots per flat (in HIG complexes) are a few of the reasons why people are keen on applying for these flats, DDA officials said.

Hindustan Times quoted DDA officials saying, “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and well-connected with the rest of the city via the Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual piping system as the complex has its own sewage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The ₹2.14 crore cost is as per the market rate.”

