'Dear Virat, these people are filled with...': Rahul Gandhi backs Kohli after rape threats to his daughter

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) extended support to Virat Kohli after there were online threats of rape to the nine-month-old daughter of Team India skipper and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

The Congress leader urged Kohli to forgive those trolling him as they are 'filled with hate because nobody gives them any love'.

"Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2021

Kohli has been at the receiving end of fierce online criticism in the wake of India's performance at the ongoing T20 World Cup and his strong comments calling out the targeting of teammate Mohammed Shami. The Indian pacer had faced harsh online abuse due to his religion after the loss against Pakistan.

"To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do," Kohli had said.

"Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation. But personally, I have never, ever, even thought of discriminating someone over their religion. That is a very personal and sacred thing to every human being and that should be left there," he had added.

Kohli had also expressed that people take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of what we do as individuals and how much effort we put on the field.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued a notice to Delhi Police over the rape threats to Kohli's daughter Vamika.

"The way Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter was threatened with rape on Twitter is very shameful. This team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat?" she said.

In the notice, Maliwal said that it is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action.

"Arrest all those who threatened the 9-month-old girl with rape," Maliwal added.

She also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell Branch, to provide them with a copy of the FIR, details of the accused identified and arrested and a detailed action taken report by November 8.

DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind’s statement pic.twitter.com/AWNllYeVQL — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) November 2, 2021

