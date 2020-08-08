Death toll in Kozhikode plane crash incident rises to 17 including two pilots: Air India Express

The death toll in Air India Express flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode in Kerala surged to 17, the Air India Express informed on Friday (August 7). The 17 deaths include two pilots. Four-cabin crew members on board the aircraft are safe said Air India. The pilot who died in the air disaster incident are Capt D.V. Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar.

"Air India Express Limited regrets to confirm that its flight IX-1344 from DXB (Dubai International Airport) to CCJ (Kozhikode International Airport) was involved in an accident on August 7, 2020 at Calicut. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the passengers and crew and their families. We would like to inform that as of now there are 17 confirmed deceased including two pilots. The four-cabin crew members are confirmed safe," the air carrier said in the statement.

Emergency Response team members, as well as Special Assistance Team members, have been pressed into service from Cochin, Mumbai and Delhi to render all possible assistance to the passengers as well as to the family members, the statement added.

Moreover, the Air India Express has arranged a "special relief flight from Mumbai and Delhi" for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and their family members.It has also established a passenger information centre and a toll-free number has been made available for the family or friends of those who may have been on board flight IX-1344. "

Air India Express established helpline number 1800 2222 71 for people to get updates. It said, ''For those calling from outside, please call international country code.''

Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people - 184 passengers, including ten infants, six crew members including 2 pilots were on board the aircraft from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flight, IX-1344, bound for Kozhikode from Dubai skidded during landing at the Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm, said the Kondotty Police.

The plane fell around 35 feet down and apparently the front half took the damage but people in the rear half have survived. The Kozhikode International Airport, also known, as Karipur Airport is a tabletop airport. The flight was flying the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain over Air India Express plane accident and spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about the plane crash. PM Modi took to Twitter saying, "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected."