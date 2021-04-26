हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deep Sindhu

Deep Sidhu granted bail in ASI case for damage to Red Fort during Republic Day violence

"I am of the considered opinion that applicant's further incarceration in the present case would bear no fruit," the judge said.

Deep Sidhu granted bail in ASI case for damage to Red Fort during Republic Day violence
File Photo

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday (April 26, 2021) granted bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) case pertaining to the Republic Day violence at Red Fort during which parts of the heritage structure were damaged.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Gupta granted relief to Sidhu on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount while directing him to join the investigation as and when asked for.

Sidhu was arrested by Delhi police on April 17 in relation to the violence during the farmers' tractor march against the central government's new farm laws, moments after being released from jail in another case related to the incident, in which he got bail on April 16.

"I am of the considered opinion that applicant's further incarceration in the present case would bear no fruit and therefore would be unjustified, nor would the restoration of applicant's liberty be detrimental to the investigation being conducted by the police authorities," the judge said on Monday.

Sidhu was arrested in the first case on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort farmers' protest violence on Republic Day this year. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deep SindhuFarmers protestDelhi Farmers Violencetractor paradefarmers protests
Next
Story

Upgrade infrastructure related to COVID testing Labs, testing centers: HC to Delhi govt

Must Watch

PT31M22S

Badi Bahas: World is with India in 'COVID War'