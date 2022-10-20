Deepotsav in Ayodhya: PM Modi likely to visit Ram temple construction site, perform pooja of Shri Ramlala Virajman

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya to review the preparation of Deepotsav to be held on October 23 on the eve of Diwali, reports are coming in that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the construction site of the grand Ram temple in the Holy City, where construction work on three floors superstructure of Shri Ram Temple, comprising Garbh Griha and five Mandaps on the Ground Floor is progressing in full swing. A release by the temple construction committee said that the temple's construction work is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers before Lord Shri Ram.

The release further said that the Prime Minister will reach Ayodhya on October 23 and perform pooja and Darshan of Bhagwan Shri Ramlala Virajman. He will also witness the spectacular aarti at New Ghat of Saryuji, followed by his participation in the grand Deepotsav celebrations. The district administration, however, has not confirmed the Prime Minister's visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday and spent three hours reviewing the preparation of Deepotsav. He also paid obeisance at the Ram temple and took stock of the progress of the temple construction while giving necessary directions to the engineers.

Adityanath directed officers to make better arrangements for the sixth Deepotsav and also appealed to seers to cooperate in the programme. CM Yogi visited the Ram Katha park open-air auditorium and asked government functionaries to make necessary arrangements for the seating of seers and other distinguished dignitaries during the Deepotsav event.

The Chief Minister also inspected the three helipads being built on the premises of Saket College, Ram ki Paidi and Saryu Aarti site. At the grand Deepotsava celebrations on Sunday, about 17 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps), including over 1.25 lakh made of cow dung, will illuminate Ayodhya, setting a new world record, an official spokesperson told PTI in Lucknow.

This is the first Deepotsav in Adityanath's second tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. CM Adityanath will also launch the new version of Shri Hanuman Chalisa sung by popular singer Sonu Nigam in Ayodhya, the spokesperson said, adding "This rendition of Shri Hanuman Chalisa is melodious, soothing and grand." Notably, the singer is also likely to perform at the event.

Ram temple in Ayodhya-key details

The superstructure of the Ram temple is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth with Granite stone which was completed in September this year. Approximately 17,000 Granite stone blocks weighing two tons each block were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones.

No steel was used in the foundation, raft and plinth. The total built-up area is 58,920 sqft and Ground Floor reached after completing 72 ft of three-layered structures. The superstructure of the temple is being constructed by using carved Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur district Bharatpur.

The release said that approximately 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stone shall be used in the superstructure of the Shri Ram Temple. The walls and floor in Garbh Griha of the Temple will be of Makrana Marble. There will be 392 Pillars in the temple, 166 columns on the ground floor, 144 columns on the first floor, and 82 columns on the second floor.

In the first week of October, heavy rain stalled the construction work of the temple, but it has now picked pace and the work of installing white marble pillars of Makrana in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple has also begun. The construction work is being done simultaneously in all the parts of the temple to keep the accuracy at the same level from the entrance to Garbh Griha.

The skilled technicians have reportedly been engaged at mines, and workshops in Rajasthan and at the Shri Ram Ram Temple workplace for the carving and erection work of Bansi Paharpur stone. The quality of Stones and workmanship of Carving are being supervised by the experts of NIRM Bangalore, architects and implementing agencies M/s L&T & Project Management Consultants, said the release.

Till date, 42 per cent of Bansi Paharpur stones have been carved and are available for erection. Teak wood from the forests of Maharashtra will be used for making the doors of the Temple. About one thousand seven hundred cubic feet of wood will be required for the 42 doors to be installed in the temple with special carving for figures like Peacock, Kalash, Surya, Chakra, Conch, Mace and various flowers.

The Parkota will be constructed by using carved Red Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur Sandstone from Bharatpur. Construction work on the RCC retaining wall and foundation of Parkota is in progress as per schedule.

The masterplan of the remaining area of Shri Ram Janm Bhumi Complex has been finalized in which the Temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Viswamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad, Jatayu, Mata Sabri are planned in addition to other facilities like Yagya or Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas and administrative building, the release said.

Notably, the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre and other utility services are being constructed for the convenience of devotees visiting Shri Ram Lalla Temple. Soil testing, survey and layout and marking have been completed and construction work started for carrying out the construction work of the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, other utilities and infrastructure services.

