Defence Job Openings 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for 1,35,850 post under Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Airforce
Defence Jobs 2022: The government of India has decided to fill approximately 1.3 lakh vacancies in the Armed Forces, scroll down for more details.
- The Indian Army will fill 1,16,464 vacancies
- The Indian Navy will fill 13,597 vacancies
- The Indian Air Force will fill the remaining 5789 vacancies
Defence Jobs 2022: The government of India has decided to fill approximately 1.3 lakh vacancies in the Armed Forces, which is good news for defence job seekers. According to media reports, the central government recently informed the Lok Sabha about filling up to 1,35,850 vacant positions in the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force (IAF). Mr Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence, mentioned this in his written reply to the Lok Sabha on 22 July 2022.
The Indian Army will fill 1,16,464 vacancies, the Indian Navy will fill 13,597 vacancies, and the Indian Air Force will fill the remaining 5789 vacancies (IAF).
Defence Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details
|Indian Army Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Indian Navy Post
|Indian Navy Post
|IAF Post
|Vacancies
|Officer
|7308
|Officers (excluding Medical and Dental)
|1446
|Officer
|572
|MNS Officer
|471
|Sailor
|12151
|
Airmen
|5217
|Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs/OR.)
|1,08,685
In addressing the reservation of ex-servicemen, MoS Bhatt stated that it is governed by the ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979. He stated that all Group C and Group D Central Civil Services and Posts, as well as posts up to the level of Assistant Commandant in all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Central Industrial Security Force, will be reserved (CISF).
Because employment in Rajya Sainik Boards falls under the purview of the concerned State Government, the reservation provision will also apply to state-government recruitment. The government is improving employment opportunities for ex-servicemen through a variety of initiatives, including pre and post-retirement training and awareness programmes, as well as appropriate training.
