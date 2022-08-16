Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends AK-203 assault rifle briefing

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a briefing from an Indian Army Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) soldier about the modern weapons and equipment, including the AK-203 assault rifle. Indian Army has accused AK-203 assault rifle, for a modern inventory soldier to increase the lethal power. The range of this rifle is 300 meters. AK 203 assault rifle is the first indigenous weapon of the AK series by the Indian Army.

Survivability

For the survival of the soldiers, the Indian Army has provided them with a ballistic helmet, ballistic goggles, bulletproof jacket, elbow pad, and knee pad.

The ballistic helmet and bulletproof jacket can protect from 9 mm and AK47 rifles’ bullets.

Target acquisition and Communication

The modern infantry soldier is given a holographic sign facility which is mounted on the rifle. Its range is 200 meters. For visibility, the infantry soldier is given a night light facility that is mounted on the ballistic helmet. The soldier can move this light at his convenience and also see through it.

Communication

For communication, the Indian Army has provided its soldiers with a hands-free head commander and headsets facility. With the help of these gadgets, the modern infantry soldier can connect and communicate with his commander and other soldiers.