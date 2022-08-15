Jammu and Kashmir: Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said that 100 per cent infiltration of terrorists can never stop at borders but now if the terrorists succeed anywhere at the time of infiltration, they are being tracked and subsequently killed due to multi-layered security cover. "Due to the ceasefire, an atmosphere of law and order has been established in the border areas while common people got a lot of relief from it and it has been our effort that the ceasefire agreement should last forever," he said.

Targeting the neighbouring country, he said that sometimes they do some wrong acts which would force them to violate the ceasefire agreement. "Pakistan has now realized that violating the ceasefire agreement will not benefit them at all that's why they are maintaining it," he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi who arrived in Srinagar today visited the forward posts on the Line of Control to review the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

The Army Commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla visited various locations and formations in forwarding areas along the Line of Control today. He was briefed on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversary's designs and the development works being undertaken by the Indian Army.

The officer also lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Ceasefire understanding.

Amid the ongoing nationwide celebrations of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 72 ft high Monumental Tricolour was also hoisted by the people of Keran along the LoC, in the presence of Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-IN-C Northern Army Command.

The Flag Mast was installed in the pristine surroundings of Keran village, on the banks of the Kishan Ganga river along the Line of Control. On the occasion, a cultural programme was also organised by the school children, which charged the atmosphere with a spirit of patriotism.

While talking to reporters, army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said that the security grid has been strengthened to stop cross-border infiltration and to eliminate militants for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.