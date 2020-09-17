हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
india china border dispute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha today on India, China border row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha today on India, China border row

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Rajya Sabha on Thursday (September 17, 2020) and issue a statement on the ongoing India, China border dispute. On Tuesday, Singh had issued a statement on the same in Lok Sabha.  

In his statement in Lok Sabha, Singh had said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh was unacceptable. It was also pointed out that Chinese actions reflect a "disregard" of several bilateral agreements between the two nations.

"Since April, we had noticed a buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side in the border areas adjacent to Eastern Ladakh. In early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of our troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off," he said in Lok Sabha.

"As of now, the Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas. There are several friction areas in Eastern Ladakh including Gogra, Kongka La, and North and South Banks of the Pangong Lake. In response to China`s actions, our armed forces have also made adequate counter deployments in these areas so that India`s security interests remain fully protected," Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh’s statement in Lok Sabha that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tensions irked Beijing and the neighbour nation has warned that ''it is ready for both peace and war.''

An article published in China’s state-run Global Times said, “Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed Parliament on Tuesday. Singh bragged of how righteous and brave Indian troops were while emphasizing the importance of peacefully resolving the border crisis to China-India ties. The latter part was the keynote of his speech.”

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region. 

india china border disputeIndia China faceoffMilitary Conflicts2020 China-India skirmishesIndia-China war
