Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate first bi-annual Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference 2021

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate Indian Air Force (IAF) Commanders` Conference on Thursday (April 15) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan).

The conference is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF`s operational capabilities in the times to come, the defence ministry said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

"IAF Commanders` Conference for 2021 will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 15 at the Air Headquarters," an IAF spokesperson said.

A series of discussions would be conducted over three days to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give IAF a significant edge over its adversaries.

"Various welfare and human resource (HR) measures to improve the administrative efficiency will also be discussed," the spokesperson added.

The defence minister has been campaigning for the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. Recently, at a rally, he lashed out at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and accused her of "talking nonsense" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Didi's conduct unbecoming of a Chief Minister and also slammed her for speaking and protesting against the Election Commission after the agency on Monday put a ban on her preventing her from campaigning.

The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing Assembly elections in the state will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV