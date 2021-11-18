Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate revamped war memorial in eastern Ladakh today

New Delhi: A freshly-revamped war memorial in Ladakh's Rezang La, which was built to honour the 13 Kumaon regiment that defeated the Chinese Army during the 1962 war, will be inaugurated today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The inaugration will coincide with the 59th anniversary of the Rezang La battle.

"The Rezang La war memorial in Eastern Ladakh sector was a small one and it has now been expanded. It will now be much bigger than before and will be pasted on the tourist map of the Ladakh union territory," said the Indian Army officials. Now the general public, including the tourists, will be allowed to go to the memorial and border areas which will further popularise the legendary battle.

Official sources said after inaugurating the memorial, the defence minister will also carry out a review of the security situation with top Army commanders in the backdrop of the lingering border row with China along the Line of Actual Control in the region. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is also set to accompany the defence minister during his Ladakh visit. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will not be able to attend the event at Rezang La as he is on a five-day visit to Israel.

The Indian Army had occupied a number of mountain peaks in Rezang La region in August last year following China's aggressive posturing and failed attempt to intimidate Indian troops.

The Defence Minister will also be visiting Leh on November 18, and from there, he may visit Jhansi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the closing ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parva on the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The move to inaugurate the revamped war memorial in Rezang La is seen as India`s show of strength in the area which is very close to the Chinese territory and is visible from the other side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

(With Agency inputs)

