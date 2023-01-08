Delhi: 16-year-old girl shoots mother of her rapist at a grocery shop - Read what happened

New Delhi: A teenage girl has been arrested by police in Delhi for shooting a 50-year-old woman. The victim, Khursheeda, was taken to the GTB hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the girl entered Khursheeda's grocery store and shot her with a pistol. According to a senior police official, the alleged shooter is between 16 and 17 years old and had previously filed a report with police accusing Khursheeda's son of rape.

Rape survivor shot woman at her grocery shop

"On enquiry, it was found that Khursheeda runs a grocery shop and a girl aged between 16 or 17 years came into the shop and shot her with a pistol. Primary enquiry further revealed that the alleged girl had registered a case under Section 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt etc.), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and four POCSO Act against son of Khursheeda in 2021," said the official.

Victim undergoing treatment

The police said that the woman is undergoing treatment at the GTB hospital and her condition is stable. When the police arrived at the scene, the injured woman had already been taken to JPC Hospital by locals. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the alleged shooter had registered a case under Section 328 (administering a stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as four POCSO Act, charges against Khursheeda's son in 2021.

The teenage girl has been apprehended by police and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered. The victim has received primary treatment at JPC hospital and has been transferred to GTB hospital for further care. Legal action is being initiated in response to the incident.

This tragic event highlights the importance of addressing issues of sexual assault and the need for justice for survivors. It also serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of failing to properly address and resolve conflicts. It is crucial for all parties involved to seek help and support in handling difficult situations and to work towards finding peaceful resolutions. The well-being and safety of all individuals involved should be the top priority.

(With IANS inputs)