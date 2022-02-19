Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured as Mercedes collides with truck in Cantt area

New Delhi: Two people died and three wounded in a road mishap after their Mercedes car collided with a truck in the Delhi Cantt area on late Thursday (February 18) night.

A Delhi Police officer told Zee News that a call was received in Delhi Cantt area at around 2.50 pm last night. When the police reached the spot, they noticed that the entire car was wrecked. Five people who were trapped in the car were pulled out with great difficulty. While two people died, the remaining 3 people are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Krishna Solanki.

The Delhi Police said that as per the initial investigation, the Mercedes car was overspeeding due to which it collided with a truck. The police is monitoring CCTV footage to find the truck involved in the collision. The incident took place when the passengers were on their way to their Palam home after returning from a wedding ceremony in Faridabad.

