Delhi: 6 dry days between Feb-March; liquor vends, bars to remain shut. Check dates

New Delhi: The Delhi government in its latest statement has prohibited the sale of liquor across the city and has declared six dry days up to March end. Over 550 vendors across the national capital have been prohibited to sell liquor. Further, bars and restaurants are also not allowed to sell liquor on January 26, according to a statement of the Delhi government on Monday (January 23). Usually, hotels, clubs, and restaurants are not allowed to serve liquor on three national holidays -- Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months, said the statement.

The coming dry days until March 31 are: Republic Day, Guru Ravidas Jayanti (February 5), Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti (February 15), Maha Shivaratri (February 18), Holi (March 8), and Ram Navami (March 30), according to a list issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government.

Under the currently operational old excise regime that replaced the Excise Policy 2021-22 on September 1 last year, there are 21 dry days. The number of dry days under the Excise Policy 2021-22 was reduced to three only, inviting a sharp attack from the BJP on the ruling AAP over liquor vends opening on religious festivals.

In October 2022, the Delhi government declared Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti as dry days.

The Delhi government withdrew its Excise Policy 2021-22 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in July 2022 recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation. The Excise Policy 2021-22 was operational from November 17, 2021, to August 31, 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)