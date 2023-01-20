AAP minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi govt officials took Rs 7 crore bribe: Complainant to Delhi Police

Delhi Police has received a complaint against some Delhi government ministers and officials. The complainant alleged that his company paid a Rs 7 crore bribe to the ministers and officials for waiving a penalty of Rs 16 crore imposed on them. It may be recalled that Satyendar Jain is already in Tihar for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

"We received the complaint against some officials & 1-2 ministers from an ex-employee of a firm alleging that they paid Rs 7 crores to the officials to waive off a Rs 16 crores penalty on them...The penalty was imposed on them for liquidated damages in connection to a tender they got for CCTV cameras. We're investigating the matter. If the allegations are substantiated, we will register FIR," said Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Anti-Corruption Branch.

Jain was arrested on May 30 after the ED charged him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged money laundering and owning assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Jain was also accused of misusing his position as a minister in Delhi government for taking undue favours inside Tihar Jail. A three-member committee, headed by the Principal Secretary, Home, set up by the Delhi Lt Governor, had found that Jain violated prison norms and misused his official position and authority to enjoy special treatment in jail.

The key findings of the report said that at least five inmates, namely Rinku, Afsar Ali, Manish (all Pocso accused), Sonu Singh and Dilip Kumar, were put under pressure by the jail administration (including the Superintendent, warden, and munshi) to provide "special services" to Jain.