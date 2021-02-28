हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi Adarsh Nagar stabbing: Police identify suspects, will make arrests soon

The woman was returning home from market and with her child when the incident happened around 9:30 am on Saturday. As she resisted the snatching attempt, the accused stabbed the victim and fled. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Delhi Adarsh Nagar stabbing: Police identify suspects, will make arrests soon

New Delhi: The police said that they have identified the suspects, there were two of them - one carried out the snatching bid while another was standing with a scooty at a distance, no arrests have been made yet.

On Saturday, a woman was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area allegedly by a snatcher while she was resisting a robbery attempt.

According to the police, the woman, 25, was returning home from market and with her child when the incident happened around 9:30 am on Saturday. 

As she resisted the snatching attempt, the accused stabbed the victim and fled. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Residents of the locality have alleged that several incidents of snatching have taken place in the area in recent times but the police have not intensified patrolling, ANI reported.

According to Delhi Police, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station. Further probe is underway.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi PoliceDelhi crime
