DELHI AQI TODAY

Delhi air quality dips to 'poor' category ahead of Diwali, AQI stands at 262

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to the 'poor category' with an overall Air Quality Index(AQI) of 262 just days ahead of Diwali.

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The air quality of the national capital remained under the  'poor' category, while the AQI stood a 262 on Saturday morning per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. A thick layer of smog can be seen in Delhi skies just a couple of days ahead of Diwali. Earlier on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an emergency meeting to curb the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. In the meeting, the CAQM sub-committee "comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip on October 22 in the region making it to move into the `very poor` category".

CAQM in Delhi-NCR directed the authorities to enforce Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes banning the use of diesel generators, coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

The GRAP, notably, is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation and is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi. 

Stage one in a case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

delhi aqi todayDelhi air qualityDelhi air pollutionDelhi NCR AQIDelhi NCR air qualityStubble buring

