NewsIndia
DELHI NCR AIR POLLUTION

Delhi NCR's air quality to turn 'very poor' before Diwali, stage 2 of GRAP enforced

In view of the air quality in Delhi NCR deteriorating to 'very poor' category, CAQM has directed the authorities to enact Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes banning the use of diesel generators, coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries

Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi NCR's air quality to turn 'very poor' before Diwali, stage 2 of GRAP enforced

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday held an emergency meeting to curb the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. CAQM in Delhi-NCR has directed the authorities to enact Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes banning the use of diesel generators, coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries. In the meeting, the CAQM sub-committee "comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip on October 22 in the region making it to move into the `very poor` category".

"...the sub-committee today (Wednesday) has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage 2 of the GRAP - `Very Poor` Air Quality (Delhi AQI ranging between 301-400), three days in advance to the projected levels i.e. today with immediate effect in the entire NCR in right earnest by all the agencies concerned. This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stage 1 of GRAP," the CQAM said in an order, adding that various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP have been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions under Stage 2 of GRAP.

Also Read: Bursting firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali can land you in jail, announces Kejriwal govt

Under Stage 2 of GRAP, the use of diesel generators is also not allowed except for essential services related to national security, defence-related activities, projects of national importance, telecommunication, data services, medical, railway and metro rail services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, sewage treatment plants, and water pumping stations.

The CAQM has also suggested the use to water sprinklers and vaccum based road sweepers. Further, the dust prone areas must be identified and fog guns be set up over there.

The CAQM has advised the people to follow a few steps to combat air pollution.

It said that people should use public transport and minimise the use of personal vehicles. The CAQM also said that dust generating construction activities should be avoided and air filters should be replaced regularly.

(With IANS inputs)

Live Tv

Delhi NCR air pollutionDelhi NCR air qualityGRAP stage 2Very Poor Air QualityDelhi AQIDiwali air pollution

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?