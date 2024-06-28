Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: DIAL Sets Up Technical Panel To Probe Collapse Incident

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday informed that it has set up a technical committee to investigate the roof collapse at Delhi's airport Terminal 1 which caused the death of a Cab driver. The primary cause of the incident seems to have due to heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The incident happened around 5 am on Friday, one person died and a few others were injured.

DIAL said that heavy rains and winds overnight in Delhi caused a partial collapse of a canopy at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport.

"While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours," DIAL said in a statement, PTI reported.

Following the incident, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has set up a technical committee to investigate the cause of the incident and submit the report.

Due to the incident, several flights were suspended from T1.

However, Congress leader Kharge and Priyanka hit out at BJP government after roof collapse at Delhi airport, while BJP's Amit Malviya countered by blaming the UPA era for the faulty infrastructure.