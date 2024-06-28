Firestorm Erupts Between Congress, BJP Over Delhi Airport Terminal-1 Roof Collapse

Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse: The blame game began among the political party after the canopy in Delhi Airport Terminal 1 collapsed on Friday due to the heavy rainfall. The tragic incident caused the death of one cab driver and several others were also injured. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge challenged the Prime Minister's claims of creating "World Class Infrastructure" while citing the canopy and other past incidents of collapse.

"Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt," Kharge shared a post on social media X.

While citing the incidents-- Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse, Jabalpur airport roof collapse, Abysmal condition of Ayodhya's new roads, Ram Mandir leakage, Cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, 13 new bridges falling down in Bihar in 2023 & 2024, Pragati Maidan Tunnel submerging and Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat, Kharge questioned the Prime Minister's claims of creating "World Class Infrastructure."

⏬Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse,

⏬Jabalpur airport roof collapse,

⏬Abysmal condition of Ayodhya's new roads,

⏬Ram… June 28, 2024



Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Government

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP-led government, stating that BJP's corrupt model of "take the donation and give business" has now been exposed.

She also mentions the incident of the Jabalpur airport roof coalbed, which was inaugurated 3 months ago by PM Modi.

"Delhi Airport Terminal-1, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March, suffered a roof collapse today, resulting in the tragic death of a cab driver," she wrote in Hindi.

She further raised a question Prime Minister and asked them to take responsibility for this poor construction.

Priyanka further said, "This is BJP's corrupt model of "take donation and give business" which has now been exposed. The question is, will the Chief Inauguration Minister take responsibility for this poor construction work and this corrupt model?"



BJP's Amit Malviya Counters To Congress

BJP leader Amit Malviya counters Congress leader and said that the part of T1 that collapsed was opened in 2009 when Congress-led UPA was in power.

"Condition of Terminal T1, which collapsed this morning, in 2009, just months after it was inaugurated. We are still cleaning the mess of colossal corruption and shoddy infrastructure built in the UPA era. The Congress should just shut up. It has blood of innocents on its hands," the post read.