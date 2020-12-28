Delhi Airport to have new passenger tracking system for better queue management; check features

New Delhi: In order to reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency and manage passenger flow at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3(T3), a new passenger tracking system, Xovis, has been introduced to help the airport officials.

After successful trials, DIAL has installed Xovis PTS for better management of passenger flow and adherence to social distancing norms, as part of COVID-19 protocol.

Xovis passenger tracking system (PTS), a queue management system, also displays live waiting time, taken at various processes like check-in, security check etc., on screens put up at various places.

DIAL has installed sensors at all eight departure entry gates of Terminal 3, all check-in rows, domestic and international security check areas, emigrations in Departure level.

While at the Arrival level, sensors have been installed at the Immigrations area for Indian and foreign passport holders, domestic-to-international transfer area of Delhi Airport.

Based on images (as a dot on the screen) computed directly on the ceiling-mounted sensors, passengers are counted and tracked anonymously. The system receives data streams from the sensors and provides airport operators with valuable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as waiting times, process times and passenger throughput etc.

The KPIs are visualized on an intuitive dashboard, enabling airports to quickly identify crowded areas and bottlenecks. The system’s intuitive and comprehensive user interface offers real-time insights on every process point for improved passenger flow management.

DIAL has put up Xovis PTS display screen at various places viz. check-in hall, arrival pier junction etc. inside the terminal. They provide real time data to passengers about the waiting time at various processes like check-in, security check, immigration etc.

The system generates auto-alerts and prompts airport officials to act swiftly as soon as it identifies crowded areas at the terminal. If the situation is not brought under control within a stipulated time of 10 minutes, it again issues alerts to higher management.

The queue management system would not only reduce waiting time at Terminal 3 by providing alerts to the team when the queues developed, thus enhances operational efficiency.