CISF personnel seize live rounds of ammunition from passenger at Delhi airport

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a passenger with 20 live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

In an official statement released on Friday, the CISF informed that on Wednesday, December 23, the officials of the CISF detected 20 live rounds of 7.65 mm caliber from a passenger bound for Aurangabad.

"On 23.12.20 at about 1012 hours, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) through X-BIS machine at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Ter-2, IGI Airport, New Delhi, CISF personnel detected 20 live rounds of 7.65 mm caliber from the handbag of a passenger bound for Aurangabad by IndiGo flight. On inquiry, the passenger, could not produce any valid document," the CISF said in a statement.

The passenger and the seized ammunition was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the passenger.

