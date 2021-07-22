Delhi airport's T2 resumes flight operations from today, check which flights will operate from the terminal

New Delhi: Delhi airport's T2 terminal has resumed flight operations from today (July 22, 2021) after a two-month-long gap. Earlier, the terminal was shut down on May 18 due to a significant drop in domestic air passenger traffic as India was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.

"The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of Go First, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The Delhi Airport took it to Twitter and said, "Starting 22nd July, 00:01 AM, Terminal 2 at #DelhiAirport will resume flight operations with@IndiGo6E 2000 series and all @GoFirstairways domestic flights."

The Delhi International Airport Limited also revealed that over 27 counters, including 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo, will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights. On the other hand, India’s low-cost airlines like Indigo and Go First have issued updates regarding the terminal change on their respective social media handles.

IndiGo’s tweet stated that flight numbers 6E2000-6E2999 will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 of the Delhi international airport.

#GoAlert

Terminal Change Alert!

Flying to/from #Delhi? Ensure you stay up to date with the latest terminal changes before you Go! pic.twitter.com/T8tGiYS3lY — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 20, 2021

The T2 terminal was shut down on May 18 this year as the country was witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country and the number of flights dropped dramatically. Following this, the airport had shifted all its flight operations to the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport.

The decision to the resumption of operations of flights at the T2 terminal comes after the Delhi airport has been witnessing an increase in passenger footfall post relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown and travel norms by various states.

“The resumption of operations at T2 from July 22 onwards will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end,” the earlier statement of Delhi airport's operator DIAL said.

