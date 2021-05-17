हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Delhi Airport to shut all operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight, here’s why

The Delhi international airport will shut down operations at its T2 terminal from Monday (May 17, 2021) midnight. 

Delhi Airport to shut all operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight, here’s why
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi international airport will shut down operations at its T2 terminal from Monday (May 17, 2021) midnight as the frequency of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi international airport will redirect all flights to its T3 terminal, the sources revealed. 

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, which is far less than the frequency it used to handle before the COVID-19 pandemic which was 1,500 flights per day.

“Terminal Change Alert! Flying to/from Delhi? Make sure you are updated with the terminal information before you Go,” GoAir tweeted.

The sources said average passenger traffic at the Delhi airport was around 1.15 lakh per day in February, which has reduced to around 30,000 per day right now due to the second wave.

“Is your next flight to/from Delhi? Keep this terminal information handy!” IndiGo said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 2.81 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 4,106 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday (May 17, 2021) morning.

According to the official data, there were 2,81,386 new infections, which took the country's total caseload to 2.49 crore. India now has 35,16,997 active COVID-19 cases. The country's coronavirus-related death toll has now increased to 2,74,390, while the total number of recoveries has crossed 2.11 crore. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusDelhi International AirportTerminal 2Delhi terminal 3
Next
Story

Hope DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2-DG will serve the world and not just India, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Must Watch

PT32M25S

Cyclone Tauktae: How ready are the teams of NDRF?