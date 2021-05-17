Delhi Airport to shut all operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight, here’s why

New Delhi: The Delhi international airport will shut down operations at its T2 terminal from Monday (May 17, 2021) midnight as the frequency of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi international airport will redirect all flights to its T3 terminal, the sources revealed.

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, which is far less than the frequency it used to handle before the COVID-19 pandemic which was 1,500 flights per day.

“Terminal Change Alert! Flying to/from Delhi? Make sure you are updated with the terminal information before you Go,” GoAir tweeted.

The sources said average passenger traffic at the Delhi airport was around 1.15 lakh per day in February, which has reduced to around 30,000 per day right now due to the second wave.

“Is your next flight to/from Delhi? Keep this terminal information handy!” IndiGo said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 2.81 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 4,106 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday (May 17, 2021) morning.

According to the official data, there were 2,81,386 new infections, which took the country's total caseload to 2.49 crore. India now has 35,16,997 active COVID-19 cases. The country's coronavirus-related death toll has now increased to 2,74,390, while the total number of recoveries has crossed 2.11 crore.

