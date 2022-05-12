New Delhi: The anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday (May 12) led to protests with some people pelting stones at security personnel, police said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was among those agitating against the drive, has been detained along with others, the Delhi police said, as per PTI.

However, the AAP leader claimed he has been arrested by the Delhi police. "Delhi Police has arrested me. Can imprison me, not my spirits," Khan said in a tweet in Hindi.

दिल्ली पुलिस ने मुझे गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है। मुझे क़ैद कर सकते हैं, मेरे हौसलों को नहीं। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) May 12, 2022

Denying the AAP MLA’s allegation, a senior police officer said, "We have detained AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others who protested against the drive along with supporters and locals. We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident takes place."

#WATCH AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by Delhi police at Madanpur Khadar, where SDMC is conducting an anti-encroachment drive#Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZyKNeNPOg8 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

During the protest, the security personnel was seen wearing helmets and armed with batons to disperse the crowd. As the SDMC removed “illegal” and temporary structures in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out the demolition drive in Rohini and Karol Bagh.

Amanatullah Khan along with AAP supporters earlier reached Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar and protested against the demolition drive with some raising anti-BJP slogans.

In the past few days, civic authorities in Delhi have been carrying out anti-encroachment drives in various parts of the national capital, claiming they are removing “illegal” structures. A recent such drive in Shaheen Bagh by SDMC had met massive resistance by the opposition leaders as well as locals.

On May 9, AAP and Congress workers had staged protests in Shaheen Bagh to obstruct the civic body's ongoing anti-encroachment drive. Following this the SDMC filed a complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters. "After bulldozer action in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi Police has registered FIR under sections 186,353,34 of IPC on a complaint given by SDMC against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporter for obstructing government work. An investigation has been started,” DCP South East Esha Pandey had said.

(With agency inputs)